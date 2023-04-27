Forecast: Hot with storms east of the coast during the afternoon

Mostly sunny early with temps in the 60s. We'll see a hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s near the coast and the low 90s east of I-75. Rain near the coast is unlikely today though a few storms will develop east of I-75 and head toward I-95 later in the day. Additional rain is possible along the coast after 8pm this evening.
Posted at 4:55 AM, Apr 27, 2023
