Partly sunny, hot, and humid. A few pop-ups are possible during the afternoon followed by heavier storm coverage this evening along the coast. Some of the storms may produce localized flooding along with frequent lightning.
Forecast: Hot with numerous evening storms
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:52 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 04:52:16-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.