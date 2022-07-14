Watch Now
Forecast: Hot with numerous evening storms

Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few pop-ups are possible during the afternoon followed by heavier storm coverage this evening along the coast. Some of the storms may produce localized flooding along with frequent lightning.
Posted at 4:52 AM, Jul 14, 2022
