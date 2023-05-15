Mostly sunny and dry early. Morning temperatures in the 60s and low 70s will warm quickly during the afternoon. Today will be hotter than what we saw over the weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s. There will be a 10-20% chance of an afternoon pop-up.
Forecast: Hot with a slight chance of PM pop-ups
Posted at 4:27 AM, May 15, 2023
