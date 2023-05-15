Watch Now
Forecast: Hot with a slight chance of PM pop-ups

Mostly sunny and dry early. Morning temperatures in the 60s and low 70s will warm quickly during the afternoon. Today will be hotter than what we saw over the weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s. There will be a 10-20% chance of an afternoon pop-up.
Posted at 4:27 AM, May 15, 2023
