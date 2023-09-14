Temperatures will start in the 70s early with just a few sct'd clouds. We'll warm quickly into the low 90s by midday. That's when a few sct'd pop-up showers will begin to develop and continue into the afternoon. Most of these will be just east of the coast with the beaches staying dry through the day.
Forecast: Hot with a few PM pop-up t-storms
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:48 AM, Sep 14, 2023
