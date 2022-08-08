Mostly sunny and hot early. Sct'd showers east of I-75 this afternoon will become more widespread as they head west across the state reaching the west coast as an area of thunderstorms. Temps before the rain will reach into the low 90s.
Forecast: Hot start with late PM storms
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:52 AM, Aug 08, 2022
