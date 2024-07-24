Mostly sunny, hot and humid to start today. Temperatures in the 70s early will quickly warm into the low and mid-90s this afternoon. Although a quick pop-up is possible during the afternoon, most of the rain today will occur near the coast in the evening with coverage up to 70%.
Forecast: Hot & humid with storms this evening near the coast again
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:47 AM, Jul 24, 2024
