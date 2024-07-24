Watch Now
Forecast: Hot & humid with storms this evening near the coast again

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny, hot and humid to start today. Temperatures in the 70s early will quickly warm into the low and mid-90s this afternoon. Although a quick pop-up is possible during the afternoon, most of the rain today will occur near the coast in the evening with coverage up to 70%.
Posted at 4:47 AM, Jul 24, 2024

