Forecast: Highs in the mid-90s, sunny and dry

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny and hot today. The sea breeze will be slow to move in and will not produce much, if any, rainfall. This will allow temperatures to reach the low to mid 90s closer to the coast and the mid and upper-90s east of I-75.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:56 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 04:56:04-04

