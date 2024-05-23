Mostly sunny and hot today. The sea breeze will be slow to move in and will not produce much, if any, rainfall. This will allow temperatures to reach the low to mid 90s closer to the coast and the mid and upper-90s east of I-75.
Forecast: Highs in the mid-90s, sunny and dry
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:56 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 04:56:04-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.