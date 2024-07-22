Mostly sunny and hot to start today with temperatures warming into the 90s by midday. A mid-afternoon pop-up shower is possible along the coast though most of the rain will wait until later this evening with the heaviest coverage closer to the coast near sunset.
Forecast: Highs in the 90s with evening storms likely
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:53 AM, Jul 22, 2024
