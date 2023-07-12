Typical Florida summer weather returns today. We'll see plenty of heat with highs in the 90s along with lots of humidity. Heat index values will reach above 100F. There will be a 30-40% chance of pop-up showers during the afternoons.
Forecast: Highs in the 90s with a chance of pop-up rain
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:51 AM, Jul 12, 2023
