We'll see Wednesday start off sunny with a nice breeze and temperatures in the 60s. A few sct'd clouds are likely during the afternoon. One or two of these may drop a couple of rain drops but most will not get any passing showers or sprinkles today. High temperatures will warm into the mid-80s.
Forecast: Highs in the 80s with gusty winds
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:45 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 05:26:58-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.