A few sct'd clouds early this morning with a couple of fog patches. That will clear quickly by mid-morning giving us mostly to partly sunny skies this afternoon. Temps will warm into the low to mid-80s. Winds will still be noticeable but lighter than we've seen over the last several days.
Forecast: Highs back above 80 with partly sunny skies
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:51 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 04:57:52-04
