Partly sunny, hot, and humid today with highs in the low to mid-90s. We'll see a few sea-breeze storms along the coast midday today with heavier coverage east of I-75 later this afternoon and evening. Some storms will produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and very heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding.
Forecast: High storm coverage returns today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:46 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 04:46:01-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.