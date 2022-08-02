Watch Now
Forecast: High storm coverage returns today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
WFTS - ABC Action News
Posted at 4:46 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 04:46:01-04

Partly sunny, hot, and humid today with highs in the low to mid-90s. We'll see a few sea-breeze storms along the coast midday today with heavier coverage east of I-75 later this afternoon and evening. Some storms will produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and very heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding.

