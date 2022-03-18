Forecast: Heating up again

Mostly sunny today. Cool and dry in the morning. Temperatures rising quickly during the day into the upper 80s closer to the coast and around 90 inland. Humidity levels will also begin to rise during the afternoon. We'll see warm, humid weather on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. A shower is possible Sunday AM then drier and a bit cooler with highs on Sunday near 80.
Posted at 4:54 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 04:54:49-04
