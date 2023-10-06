Watch Now
Forecast: Heat returns with highs near 90s degrees

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with temperatures near 90. A few may see a shower east of the coast during the late afternoon or evening. Rain coverage will be less than 10%.
Posted at 4:41 AM, Oct 06, 2023
Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with temperatures near 90. A few may see a shower east of the coast during the late afternoon or evening. Rain coverage will be less than 10%. Saturday will still feel like summer but expect a nice taste of some fall weather on Sunday with slightly cooler temps and much lower humidity.

