Overnight showers will come to an end this morning setting us up for a hot and mainly dry first half of the day. Heat advisories are up for parts of the Bay area today where heat index values may reach above 110F. Sct'd storms move in later this evening with the heaviest coverage a little more east of where it was yesterday.
Forecast: Heat advisory with sct'd PM storms likely
