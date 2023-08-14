Mostly sunny early. Higher moisture levels will lead to higher rain coverage today compared to the weekend. The storms will begin developing by midday with sct'd storms in the afternoon near the coast shifting east through the day. Highs will still reach into the 90s. Feels-like temps will exceed 110F at times. A heat advisory is up from 11 am to 7 pm this evening.
Forecast: Heat advisory with sct'd PM storms
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:44 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 04:44:51-04
