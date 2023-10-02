Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Gusty winds with highs in the 80s

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny and breezy early with temperatures in the 70s. Gusty winds will stick around all day today with highs in the 80s. A few isolated showers are possible late this afternoon and evening with the best chance east of I-75.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 5:30 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 05:30:33-04

Strong gusty winds continue this morning into the afternoon. We'll see gusts get up over 25 mph at times. Skies will be mostly sunny through much of the day warming temps into the 80s. Late in the afternoon and evening a few isolated showers are possible.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo