Strong gusty winds continue this morning into the afternoon. We'll see gusts get up over 25 mph at times. Skies will be mostly sunny through much of the day warming temps into the 80s. Late in the afternoon and evening a few isolated showers are possible.
Forecast: Gusty winds with highs in the 80s
Posted at 5:30 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 05:30:33-04
