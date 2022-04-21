Forecast: Gusty winds, warm temps
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly to mostly sunny skies today. We'll see a strong east breeze throughout the day pushing warm air all the way down to the coast. Highs will reach the upper 80s close to the beaches and the low to mid-80s farther east.
Posted at 4:46 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 04:49:22-04
Mostly to partly sunny skies today. Gusty east winds return as temperatures warm to the mid and upper 80s near the coast and the low to mid-80s farther east.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.