A few sct'd morning clouds today with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Mostly sunny skies through the morning will push our temperatures into the 80s by midday today. Expect more clouds to develop this afternoon with even a sprinkle or two possible, especially east of I-75.
Forecast: Gusty winds, highs in the 80s
