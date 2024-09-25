Forecast: Good day for storm preps

Today will still be a great day to prepare for Helene.

We'll see clouds increase and a bit of a breeze but winds overall will stay below 20 mph all day only gradually increasing toward evening.

Don't expect much rain out there through at least mid-afternoon. After 4 pm some of the very outer rain bands from Helene will impact us bringing the chance of rain and thunderstorms. Since this is a strong storm, any thunderstorm today and tomorrow will need to be monitored for isolated tornadoes.

Steady rain is possible for a period this evening as the storm approaches.

Highs today will be in the 80s.

Thursday may actually feature long stretches of dry weather in-between waves of rain. Though winds will be gusty morning to midday, the real serious stuff doesn't start

until late in the afternoon and evening. The worst winds for our entire area are done around midnight Thursday into Friday with good weather Friday and through the weekend.