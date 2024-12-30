Forecast: Foggy start to a mild Monday

TAMPA — Good Monday morning, everyone! It is a foggy start to the day here in Tampa Bay, with temps that are fairly warm in the mid to upper 60s; once the fog breaks up mid-morning, sunshine will return.

A stray shower can't be ruled out, but most of us remain dry. Highs for the last two days of 2024 remain warm in the upper 70s.

New Year's Eve is almost a repeat of Monday with fog, warmer air, late-day sunshine, and an isolated shower chance.

Skies at midnight looks to be mostly dry in the low 60s. 2025 ushers in our next cold front.

Highs approach 70 degrees on New Year's Day with more sunshine. Dry skies remain throughout the rest of the week, with highs falling into the 60s with chilly lows in the 40s!

I hope you all have a great week!

Meteorologist Ally Blake

Follow me on FB/IG/TikTok/BlueSky/Threads/X:

Meteorologist Ally Blake or @allyblakewx