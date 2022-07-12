Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Fewer storms, more heat

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Warm and humid to start with temperatures early in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see some drier air above us today limiting the number of storms that develop during the afternoon. Rain coverage will drop to 30-40% today with warmer temps in the low to mid-90s thanks to a lot more sunshine.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 5:05 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 05:19:57-04

Warm and humid to start with temperatures early in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see some drier air above us today limiting the number of storms that develop during the
afternoon. Rain coverage will drop to 30-40% today with warmer temps in the low to mid-90s thanks to a lot more sunshine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018