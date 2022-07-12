Warm and humid to start with temperatures early in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see some drier air above us today limiting the number of storms that develop during the
afternoon. Rain coverage will drop to 30-40% today with warmer temps in the low to mid-90s thanks to a lot more sunshine.
Posted at 5:05 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 05:19:57-04
Warm and humid to start with temperatures early in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see some drier air above us today limiting the number of storms that develop during the
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.