Mostly cloudy and cooler to start. We'll see a few sprinkles and showers around early. Those will clear gradually as we move through the morning and sunny skies will return by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool in the 70s with some towns holding in the 60s north of I-4.

Overnight we'll see the coldest temperatures of the season with most towns falling into the 50s and some even the upper 40s Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid-70s.