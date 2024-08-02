Mostly sunny to start today with temperatures in the 70s. We'll see highs in the 90s with sct'd storms moving in late in the afternoon and mostly in the evening. The heaviest coverage will be this evening west of I-75. Saturday starts sunny but ends with lots of sct'd rain. Expect cloudy skies with lots of rain and gusty winds on Sunday.
Forecast: Evening rain near the coast likely
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
