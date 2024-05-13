Mostly sunny skies to start the day with morning temperatures in the 70s. We'll warm up to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. A quick shower east of the coast is possible during the afternoon though most will remain dry. Later this evening, rain from weakening storms in the panhandle may impact parts of the region north of Tampa.
Forecast: Dry with a chance of some evening rain
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:58 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 04:58:25-04
