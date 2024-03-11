Mostly sunny skies today. We'll start cool in the 50s but warm nicely into the mid 70s during the afternoon. Winds will be light and the humidity will remain low. Expect another mostly sunny day on Tuesday with highs around 80.
Forecast: Dry, sunny and mild with highs in the 70s
Posted at 5:02 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 05:02:03-04
