Forecast: Dry start with a few PM showers

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Clear and mild to start today with temperatures in the 70s early. We'll quickly warm into the 90s by midday today with plenty of sun. A few pop-up showers and storms are likely during the afternoon. Rain chances will be in the 30-40% range.
Posted at 4:57 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 04:57:28-04

