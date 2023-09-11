Clear and mild to start today with temperatures in the 70s early. We'll quickly warm into the 90s by midday today with plenty of sun. A few pop-up showers and storms are likely during the afternoon. Rain chances will be in the 30-40% range.
Forecast: Dry start with a few PM showers
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:57 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 04:57:28-04
