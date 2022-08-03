Mostly sunny and dry to start. We'll see temps reach into the 90s before pop-up storms begin to develop in the early afternoon with the sea breeze. These pop-ups will continue sct'd through the afternoon with coverage around 60%.
Forecast: Dry start followed by PM pop-ups
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:53 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 04:53:38-04
