Forecast: Dry start but PM storms likely

Partly sunny hot and humid today. Temperatures will climb into the 90s. During the afternoon and evening thunderstorms will begin to move through the region east to west ending up at the coast this evening. Areas west of I-75 will see some of the heaviest downpours and strongest storms later today.
Posted at 4:58 AM, May 30, 2022
