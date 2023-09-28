Mostly sunny and dry to start today. Temperatures in the 70s early in the day will rise into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Pop-up showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening with coverage a bit lower than it's been over the last couple of days. Most of the rain will impact us after 4 pm.
Forecast: Dry morning weather with a few late day storms
Posted at 4:34 AM, Sep 28, 2023
2023-09-28
