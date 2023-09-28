Watch Now
Forecast: Dry morning weather with a few late day storms

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny and dry to start today. Temperatures in the 70s early in the day will rise into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Pop-up showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening with coverage a bit lower than it's been over the last couple of days. Most of the rain will impact us after 4pm.
Posted at 4:34 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 04:48:23-04

