Forecast: Dry morning, 20% chance of PM showers

Mostly sunny skies this morning with more comfortable temperatures in the 70s. Northeast winds today and through the weekend will bring in just a bit more comfortable air down into the bay area. You won't notice it much in the afternoons since highs will still reach around 90 but the mornings will feel less oppressive as we start each day in the low and mid-70s instead of the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain chances will remain around 20% Friday and 10% on Saturday and Sunday.