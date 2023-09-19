Partly cloudy to start the day with temperatures of 4-6 degrees cooler than yesterday with slightly lower humidity. The humidity will increase again during the afternoon and a few late-day storms are likely. Rain chances will reach 30-40% with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Forecast: Dry and cooler start with PM storm chance
Posted at 4:49 AM, Sep 19, 2023
