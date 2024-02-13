Periods of clouds today along with strong northwest breezes. Temperatures in the 60s early will hold in the 60s throughout the afternoon. Expect the coldest temperatures of the week to happen Wednesday morning as most towns fall into the 40s. Wednesday looks sunny and mild with highs around 70.
Forecast: Cooler today with periods of clouds
Posted at 6:27 AM, Feb 13, 2024
