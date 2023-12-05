Watch Now
Forecast: Cooler air moving in today

Cooler weather is back in central Florida for the next several days. Temperatures in the 50s early this morning will warm into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. We'll see periods of clouds moving by. Even cooler weather will arrive for Wednesday with highs then in the 60s. The coldest morning of the week will be on Thursday with widespread 40s.
Posted at 4:50 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 05:10:08-05

