A chilly start this morning in the 40s and 50s with clear skies. We'll see plenty of sun today with temps in the low 70s right along the coast and near 80 away from the beaches. Humidity will remain low thanks to north breezes.
Forecast: Cool start leads to a warm afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:46 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 04:46:30-05
