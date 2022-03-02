Watch
Forecast: Cool start leads to a warm afternoon

A chilly start this morning in the 40s and 50s with clear skies. We'll see plenty of sun today with temps in the low 70s right along the coast and near 80 away from the beaches. Humidity will remain low thanks to north breezes.

