Another cool start today with temperatures in the 60s near the coast and 50s common away from the water. We'll see plenty of sun today along with lighter winds and highs returning to the low to mid-80s. Right at the beaches temperatures will stay in the upper 70s.
Forecast: Cool morning turns into the 80s this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:52 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 04:52:03-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.