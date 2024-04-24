Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Cool morning turns into the 80s this afternoon

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Another cool start today with temperatures in the 60s near the coast and 50s common away from the water. We'll see plenty of sun today along with lighter winds and highs returning to the low to mid-80s. Right at the beaches temperatures will stay in the upper 70s.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:52 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 04:52:03-04

Another cool start today with temperatures in the 60s near the coast and 50s common away from the water. We'll see plenty of sun today along with lighter winds and highs returning to the low to mid-80s. Right at the beaches temperatures will stay in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo