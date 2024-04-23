Following a cool start in the 50s today, expect a sunny and warm afternoon. Temperatures in the 50s will be common Tuesday morning. Sunny skies and east breezes will help warm the temperature in the upper 70s and low 80s for most during the afternoon. Expect dry weather today to last through the end of the work week.
Forecast: Cool morning followed by a warm afternoon
Posted at 5:08 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 05:08:50-04
