Forecast: Cool and cloudy Sunday with a few isolated evening showers

Posted at 7:09 AM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 07:10:36-05

Sunday will be another cool day with temperatures below normal for this time of year. Highs will range in the mid 60s to mid 70s across the region. Clouds will build throughout the day, and a few light showers will push through late Sunday evening into the overnight hours.

