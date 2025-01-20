Forecast: Cold Weather Alerts continue across Tampa Bay

TAMPA — Good Morning Tampa Bay! We are kicking off the week with much cooler air and gusty winds ahead of our next cold front. Morning lows on your Monday hang in the 40s north of Tampa Bay and 50s south. Cold Weather Advisories are up for Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties until 9 AM. Some areas could feel into the mid 30s. Clouds will build in later on today as highs struggle in the mid 50s. This sets up our much more active pattern over the next few days with very cool air and wet skies. Winds will also gust out of the north at 25 mph. Tuesday through Wednesday remain cold and wet. Some spots of the panhandle could see flakes. The weekend for now slowly warms back up and dries out.

I hope you all have a great day!