A cold start in the 30s and 40s this morning. The breeze at times will make it feel even colder. Sunshine returns this afternoon but temperatures will remain chilly in the 60s. Another cold night overnight with 30s and 40s returning. The warm-up begins Thursday afternoon as highs rebound into the 70s Thursday afternoon.
Forecast: Cold start and a chilly afternoon.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:26 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 05:39:19-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.