Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Cold front moves through midday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny skies today and some slightly milder temps. We'll reach our highs today midday ahead of a cold front that will be moving through early this afternoon. No rain is expected with this front, maybe only a few clouds. You'll feel the winds increase from the NW after lunch today with a slow drop in the temperatures during the second half of the afternoon. Expect another cold start Thursday with widespread 30s and 40s to start the day.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:46 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 04:46:00-05

Mostly sunny skies today and some slightly milder temps. We'll reach our highs today midday ahead of a cold front that will be moving through early this afternoon. No rain is expected with this front, maybe only a few clouds. You'll feel the winds increase from the NW after lunch today with a slow drop in the temperatures during the second half of the afternoon. Expect another cold start Thursday with widespread 30s and 40s to start the day.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo