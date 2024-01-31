Mostly sunny skies today and some slightly milder temps. We'll reach our highs today midday ahead of a cold front that will be moving through early this afternoon. No rain is expected with this front, maybe only a few clouds. You'll feel the winds increase from the NW after lunch today with a slow drop in the temperatures during the second half of the afternoon. Expect another cold start Thursday with widespread 30s and 40s to start the day.
Forecast: Cold front moves through midday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:46 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 04:46:00-05
