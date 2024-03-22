Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Cloudy with sct'd showers today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly cloudy skies today. We'll see periods of showers and rain with the majority of the rain falling south of I-4. It will not be a washout. Highs will reach into the 70s. Sct'd rain is likely Saturday morning with drier weather moving in for Saturday afternoon.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 6:46 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 06:46:09-04

Mostly cloudy skies today. We'll see periods of showers and rain with the majority of the rain falling south of I-4. It will not be a washout. Highs will reach into the 70s. Sct'd rain is likely Saturday morning with drier weather moving in for Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo