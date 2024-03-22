Forecast: Cloudy with sct'd showers today

Mostly cloudy skies today. We'll see periods of showers and rain with the majority of the rain falling south of I-4. It will not be a washout. Highs will reach into the 70s. Sct'd rain is likely Saturday morning with drier weather moving in for Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Mar 22, 2024
