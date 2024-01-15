Forecast: Cloudy with sct'd rain today

Watch Now
Mostly cloudy today with sct'd showers and areas of rain developing by midday. Some of the heaviest rain will fall between noon and 6pm. After that the downpours should begin to move east of I-75 with only isolated showers leftover near the coast by this evening. Highs will reach the low 70s for most today.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Jan 15, 2024
