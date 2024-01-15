Mostly cloudy today with sct'd showers and areas of rain developing by midday. Some of the heaviest rain will fall between noon and 6 pm. After that, the downpours should begin to move east of I-75 with only isolated showers left over near the coast by this evening. Highs will reach the low 70s for most today.
Forecast: Cloudy with sct'd rain today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:13 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 05:13:08-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.