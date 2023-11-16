Mostly cloudy and breezy today with temperatures in the 70s. We'll continue to see the chance for some sct'd rain today though coverage overall will be lower than what we've seen over the last couple of days. Sunny and dry weather will return Friday and last through the weekend.
Forecast: Cloudy with sct'd rain returning
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:12 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 06:23:17-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.