Mostly cloudy skies today with cool temperatures. After starting in the 40s early we'll warm up into the mid-60s this afternoon. A few showers are possible south of I-4 during the afternoon. These showers will move north after dark and impact much of the area overnight.
Forecast: Cloudy skies with some late day showers
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:08 AM, Jan 11, 2024
