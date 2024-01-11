Forecast: Cloudy skies with some late day showers

Watch Now
Mostly cloudy skies today with cool temperatures. After starting in the 40s early we'll warm up into the mid-60s this afternoon. A few showers are possible south of I-4 during the afternoon. These showers will move north after dark and impact much of the area overnight.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 05:08:24-05

