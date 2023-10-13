Mostly cloudy warm and humid this morning with a few sct'd showers. The showers will move south of I-4 by midday with a few sct'd areas of rain south of the Bay this afternoon. More sun is likely later in the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The high humidity will make it feel like the 90s at times.
Forecast: Cloudy early with a few showers, then more sun
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:48 AM, Oct 13, 2023
