Forecast: Chilly, sunny and dry today

Mostly sunny skies today with cool temperatures continuing. We'll start the day in the 30s and 40s and warm into the 60s during the afternoon. Look for another chilly night overnight with most towns in the 40s and some falling into the upper 30s. Wednesday looks sunny and continued cool with highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Feb 20, 2024
