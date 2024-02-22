Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 60s along the coast and the low to mid-70s away from the beaches. A cold front will bring sct'd showers to the area on Friday afternoon followed by a cool, sunny and dry weekend with highs both weekend days in the upper 60s.
Forecast: Chilly start with a mild and sunny afternoon
Posted at 5:23 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 05:23:44-05
