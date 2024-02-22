Watch Now
Forecast: Chilly start with a mild and sunny afternoon

After a chilly start this morning we'll see temperatures warm into the upper 60s at the coast and the mid-70s east of I-75. Expect a few sct'd showers Friday afternoon followed by a sunny and dry weekend with highs in the 60s.
Posted at 5:23 AM, Feb 22, 2024
Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 60s along the coast and the low to mid-70s away from the beaches. A cold front will bring sct'd showers to the area on Friday afternoon followed by a cool, sunny and dry weekend with highs both weekend days in the upper 60s.

