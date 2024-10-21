Forecast: Breezy, warm and partly sunny

Our nice weather pattern from the weekend continues into this week.

Temperatures early Monday morning will be comfortable in the 60s. Look for a steady northeast breezy Monday morning at around 10 mph. These winds will increase to around 10-15mph during the afternoon with occasional gusts of 20-25 mph.

Highs will reach the 80s across west-central Florida. Look for generally low 80s east of I-75 with a few towns in the mid-80s closer to the coast. Humidity levels will remain relatively comfortable.

Although rather low, there will be a chance for a quick shower during the afternoon as these NE breezes will bring in some rain from the Atlantic along the east side of the state. It's possible that one or two of these may hold together and move into our area later this afternoon.

For MNF tonight, conditions should be good. Tailgate temperatures in the 80s will begin to fall toward the upper 70s after 7 pm. For most of tonight's game the temperatures will be very comfortable in the 70s with just a few sct'd clouds. Winds will be gusty, especially in the first half with lighter gusts after halftime.