Mostly sunny and a bit more comfy today with lower humidity. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s early in the morning will warm into the 80s the afternoon. A noticeable east breeze will return this afternoon. This wind from the Atlantic may bring a couple towns a brief shower during the afternoon. Most however will stay mostly sunny and dry.
Forecast: Breezy and warm with a few sct'd clouds
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:31 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 04:40:20-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.