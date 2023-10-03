Watch Now
Forecast: Breezy and warm with a few sct'd clouds

Mostly sunny and a bit more comfy today with lower humidity. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s early in the morning will warm into the 80s the afternoon. A noticeable east breeze will return this afternoon. This wind from the Atlantic may bring a couple towns a brief shower during the afternoon. Most however will stay mostly sunny and dry.
Posted at 4:31 AM, Oct 03, 2023
